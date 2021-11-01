Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.08.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

