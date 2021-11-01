Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of BG opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $93.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after buying an additional 221,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after buying an additional 82,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

