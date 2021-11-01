Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JLL opened at $258.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $110.50 and a 52-week high of $270.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.45.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

