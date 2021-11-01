The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $267.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Shares of BA opened at $207.03 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

