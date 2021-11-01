CNX Resources Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $20,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

