National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.90 to C$12.20 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.96.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

