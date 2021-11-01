Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY21 guidance at $1.30-$1.32 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Easterly Government Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

