AxoGen (AXGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $628.82 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AxoGen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AxoGen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

