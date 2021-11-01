Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $155.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.72. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.21 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freshpet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Freshpet worth $29,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

