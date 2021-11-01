DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $623.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.05. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $627.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.