FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.