Brokers Set Expectations for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 580.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 207,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

