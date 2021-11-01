Contrasting CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 45.92% 9.16% 5.19% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Aedifica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $178.33 million 11.29 $80.87 million $1.38 15.04 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CareTrust REIT and Aedifica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 2 6 0 2.75 Aedifica 1 0 1 0 2.00

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $24.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Aedifica.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Aedifica on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

