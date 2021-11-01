Comparing Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) & Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -190.58% Antares Pharma 37.73% 16.55% 9.17%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 77.14%. Given Antares Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Antares Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 632.55 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.25 $56.20 million $0.06 62.33

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.