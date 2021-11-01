Reviewing Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.21%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Isos Acquisition and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Isos Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus target price of $94.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.07%. Given Isos Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 11.90 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -12.46

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Isos Acquisition beats Live Nation Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment offers sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors through a combination of international, national, and local opportunities that allow businesses to reach customers through concerts, venue, festivals and ticketing assets, including advertising on websites. The Ticketing segment includes selling of tickets for events on behalf of clients and retains a fee, or service charge for these services. The company was founded on August 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

