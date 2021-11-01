Berenberg Bank Raises WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,030

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price objective on WPP in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital raised WPP to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 985.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 976.79. The stock has a market cap of £12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

