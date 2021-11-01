Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 325,409 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $60.40 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

