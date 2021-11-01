$0.58 EPS Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. HEICO reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $139.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.52. HEICO has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $148.95.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $35,343,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in HEICO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

