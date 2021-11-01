Morgan Stanley Lowers Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $134.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.61.

NYSE:ADS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

