Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

HFC opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.72. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 417,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

