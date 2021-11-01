Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

VTSCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC VTSCY opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

