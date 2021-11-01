FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $19.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.70. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.06.

BIIB opened at $266.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.89 and its 200-day moving average is $312.52. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

