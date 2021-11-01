Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,039,000.

