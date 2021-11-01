Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Short Interest Up 29.7% in October

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $545,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

