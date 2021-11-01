Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PAGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.