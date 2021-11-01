Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Get Renishaw alerts:

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,391.50.

OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 0.81. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

About Renishaw

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.