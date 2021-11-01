Meliá Hotels International’s (SMIZF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas restated their underperform rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

