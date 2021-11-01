Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.72 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.