Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Raised to “Hold” at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.60.
Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile
