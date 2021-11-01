William Blair Comments on frontdoor, inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for frontdoor in a report issued on Friday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

frontdoor stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 705.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 254,986 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 253,388 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after buying an additional 226,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in frontdoor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after buying an additional 208,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

