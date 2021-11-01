Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of LNNNY stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

