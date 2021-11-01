James River Group (JRVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JRVR stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in James River Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of James River Group worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

