Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.54. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.