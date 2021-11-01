BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $829.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

