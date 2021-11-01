IMAX Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

