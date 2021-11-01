Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

