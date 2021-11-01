Mastech Digital, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Mastech Digital in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 2,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.