AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.
ELUXY opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
