AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.

ELUXY opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

