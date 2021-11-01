Cormark Comments on OceanaGold Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Friday, October 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGC. National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

OGC opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.33. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.74.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

