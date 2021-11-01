Financial Analysis: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) vs. DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.13% N/A N/A DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -273.15%

72.9% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hess Midstream and DXI Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 3 4 0 2.57 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $29.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and DXI Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.58 $24.00 million $1.31 19.21 DXI Capital $220,000.00 21.27 $4.76 million N/A N/A

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats DXI Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

