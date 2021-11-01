$138.00 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $138.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.50 million. CRA International reported sales of $121.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $573.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRAI stock opened at $109.82 on Monday. CRA International has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $810.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

