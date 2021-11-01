$62.76 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post sales of $62.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.12 billion and the highest is $63.34 billion. McKesson posted sales of $60.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $252.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.62 billion to $254.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $260.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.54 billion to $263.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $207.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82. McKesson has a 12 month low of $143.26 and a 12 month high of $210.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,092,000 after buying an additional 120,173 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

