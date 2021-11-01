Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.36. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

