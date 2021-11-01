Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.23.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.