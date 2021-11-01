Scotiabank Boosts Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target to C$18.25

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

ACAZF stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

