C&C Group’s (CCGGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCGGY opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

