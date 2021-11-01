Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

