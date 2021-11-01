Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €137.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.69 ($156.11).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is €114.36.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.