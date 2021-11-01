Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

DRVN stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $54,237,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,214,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,706,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,278,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $16,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

