Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.
DRVN stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.
In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $54,237,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,214,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,706,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,278,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $16,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
