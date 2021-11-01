Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.